CASHMERE — Residents in Cashmere may soon see work on a new development bringing 27 single-family homes to town. The city approved an application from the developer POH Ventures LLC on Jan 4.
The project is located on the Freedom Hills subdivision by Olive Street, less than a mile south of downtown Cashmere. The proposal would divide two existing parcels totaling about 8 acres into 27 separate lots varying in size from 7,729 square feet to 20,331 square feet, according to city documents.
Tammy Miller, Cashmere’s director of planning and development, said people could be seeing movement right away.
POH Ventures LLC is owned by Gregg Smith. According to Chelan County records, POH Ventures purchased the property March 12 from Blaine and Jacqueline Smith for $925,000.
Miller said the next steps following the housing application approval should include the creation of a more detailed site plan, utility installation and tree and soil removal.
The new development will become one of several new housing options in the city, she said. A 48-unit apartment complex at 917 Pioneer Ave. will soon be finished.
The valley needs more housing units, she said. Cashmere’s growing population has led to an increased need for living spaces.
The city is growing, not by leaps and bounds, but enough to push the need for housing, she said.
There is a large labor force, from Crunch Pak to Blue Star Growers, that is unable to find housing in Cashmere.
“People who work in town, they would like to live in town as well,” she said.
