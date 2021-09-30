WENATCHEE — Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients died in September at Central Washington Hospital, the most in a single month since the pandemic began.
December 2020 previously saw the highest total COVID-19 death count at the hospital with 18, according Confluence Health data.
The latest death occurred Thursday afternoon, according to Andrew Canning, Confluence Health spokesperson.
Central Washington Hospital’s morgue reached full capacity on Sept. 25 due to a high number of deaths over the last weekend. Confluence Health obtained a refrigerated trailer to be able to store more bodies, Canning said. As of Thursday evening, it has not been used.
The hospital’s morgue can store three bodies at a time, Canning said in an email. The hospital saw 11 deaths from Friday to Sunday last weekend. Six were due to COVID-19, he said.
“We typically see one, maybe two deaths per day pre-pandemic,” Canning said in an email.
The hospital morgue reached capacity Saturday night until bodies could be placed with funeral homes Sunday morning, according to Canning.
“We’re busier at the moment than we have ever been,” said John Harrison, co-funeral director at Chapel of the Valley. “Funeral industry is a fluctuating reality. Sometimes it’s extremely quiet, sometimes it isn’t. At the moment, it isn’t.”
If in 29 days Chapel of the Valley was working with one death per day, it would be a little busier than usual, Harrison said. As of Sept. 29, the number is closer to 45, he said.
The influx is connected to some extent to COVID-19, according to Harrison. Some people have died due to COVID-19 directly and others may have been weakened by COVID and died due to another disease, and others die due to some unrelated disease and coincidentally had COVID, he said.
Another category includes people who died after being unable to receive the care they needed because the hospital system is overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, said Luke Davies, Chelan-Douglas Health District administrator.
“Anytime you have a crisis, whether it’s a war, an earthquake, a wildfire or flooding, you have these secondary effects that ripple out,” Davies said. “Sometimes you see them until six months out where somebody postponed getting care for their heart or postponing going to the doctor, have a stroke, then they end up dying six months later.”
Davies said epidemiologists will be looking at these “excess deaths,” but right there’s not enough staff or resources to go through it all.
Another issue, beyond COVID-19, rests with the fact that Central Washington Hospital provides care for patients from all over North Central Washington, he said.
Chelan County, where the hospital is located, sees a disproportionate number of deaths compared to Douglas County because patients from all over the region get transferred to Central Washington Hospital, according to Davies.
In a normal, pre-pandemic year, this can stress the system by itself, Davies aid.
But despite the influx, Harrison, funeral home co-director, said, “Everyone’s doing a really good job at working with unusual circumstances. It’s difficult. It’s tiring for everyone. It’s emotional for the family, for the staff of the various facilities, and I commend them for that.”
The best thing to do right now is to work on keeping people out of the hospital by getting vaccinated, Davies said. The majority of these COVID-19 deaths were among the unvaccinated or immunocompromised, he said.
“If you have enough of the population vaccinated, masking effectively, social distancing, getting regular tests when they’re available, and being cautious, we can prevent those deaths,” Davies said. “Masking does work, and the vaccines are still effective.”