WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College students are eligible for cash grants up to $3,000 as a part of an emergency federal grant program.
The college received $3.9 million in emergency grants from the American Rescue Plan Act and will disburse the money to students, according to a WVC news release. The money is to help students experiencing financial crises. Applications will be accepted until May, or until the money run out.
Libby Siebens, WVC spokesperson, said funds that are awarded will be deposited directly into students' bank accounts.
Those who fill out the application will write about how the pandemic has financially affected them as a part of the application process, she said.
WVC previously has distributed $2.25 million worth in relief grants to 1,280 students, according to WVC spending data. Those funds have come from the CARES Act, Coronavirus Response, Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
Applications for the emergency cash grants are open until May or until funds run out, according to the release. All enrolled students are encouraged to apply.
WVC says applications will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.
