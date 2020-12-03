WENATCHEE — Police arrested a 15-year-old after he allegedly smashed a Subaru’s window at 3 a.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of South Mission Street in Wenatchee.
The car’s owner called police and stated that three people they knew drove up in a van and broke their 2017 Subaru Legacy’s window before driving off, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. The caller identified all three suspects by name.
East Wenatchee police then located the van and the 15-year-old East Wenatchee resident at 4:20 a.m., he said. Officers arrested him for third degree malicious mischief.