WENATCHEE — The shared interests of Chelan and Douglas counties seem to be clear to the state Redistricting Commission, with three out of four proposed maps for state legislative districts keeping both counties in the 12th district.
The maps were released Tuesday afternoon by each of the commission's four voting members: April Sims, Paul Graves, Brady Piñero Walkinshaw and Joe Fain. The final maps must be agreed on by at least three of the four by Nov. 15.
Under state law, districts must be as equal in population as possible as should avoid gerrymandering, discriminating against any group, and splitting up cities and other communities. Uneven population growth across the state means some districts must shrink or expand their boundaries.
Sims, the House Democratic appointee, was the only member to substantially split Douglas and Chelan counties between two districts.
In her proposed map, Chelan County and East Wenatchee would remain in District 12 (which would include parts of Snohomish and King counties). The rest of Douglas County would become a part of District 13 (which would also gain part of Okanogan County but would lose Lincoln County).
In contrast, House Republican appointee Paul Graves left District 12 virtually untouched. Fellow Republican appointee Fain took a similar approach. His only changes to District 12 were some small concessions of the southeast portion of the county to District 13 and Eastern portions of Okanogan to District 7.
Piñero, the Senate Democratic appointee, kept all of Douglas and Chelan counties in District 12. However, he added all of Lincoln County and a larger portion of Grant County (including Quincy and Coulee City). He also removed a good chunk of Okanogan County from the district.
Bigger picture in NCW
Unlike Douglas and Chelan counties, Okanogan and Grant would undergo more change under the proposed maps.
Currently the north part of Grant County sits in District 12, while the rest is in 13. The commissioners proposed:
- Splitting the county between Districts 9 and 13 (Sims).
- Majority of the county stays in 13 and 12, but Moses Lake and the southwest corner goes to District 9. Part of King County is also added to District 13 (Graves).
- Portions of the county, including Quincy and Coulee City go with Douglas and Chelan counties in District 12. The rest of the county is split Districts 9 and 15 (Piñero).
- Majority of the county is in District 13 (Fain).
The proposals for Okanogan County split along party lines with Democratic appointees suggesting the county remain mostly in District 7 and Republican appointees recommending splits between 12 and 7.
Sims proposed the county go completely to District 7. Piñero’s map is similar except for a small portion in the southwest part of the county including Brewster and Methow that would go to District 12.
Graves left Okanogan County virtually untouched in his map, while Fain put most of the county — including Omark, Okanogan and Conconully — with District 12 and Nespelem and other Western portions in District 7.
How to give feedback
The Commission will hold a virtual public outreach meeting Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Individuals who wish to comment during the meeting can sign up by visiting the “Public Outreach Meetings” page on the commission’s website and clicking the “Register for Public Comment” button.
The meeting will be streamed in English, Spanish and American Sign Language on TVW and the Commission’s YouTube page.
The public can access the proposed maps on the commission website (redistricting.wa.gov) and comment directly on specific areas of each map. The commissioners will release their proposals for congressional districts on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“The Commission looks forward to hearing the public’s feedback on these proposals,” said Commission Chair Sarah Augustine. “With the final deadline of November 15 looming for the Commission to finish its work, now is the time for residents of Washington to let us know what they like and/or don’t like in the proposals put forth today.”