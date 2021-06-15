EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week in three different cities.
The health district will be administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older on these dates and locations:
- Wednesday: 1-5 p.m. at Fire District 1, 107 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville
- Thursday: 1-5 p.m. at Malaga Market, 3821 Malaga-Alcoa Highway, Malaga
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Chelan-Douglas Health District office, 200 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee
Pre-registration is not required.