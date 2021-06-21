OLYMPIA — Thirty-one wineries, breweries, cider houses, agritourism farms and farmers markets in Chelan and Douglas counties received a combined half a million dollars in pandemic relief grants this month from the state Department of Agriculture.
The grants ranged, in most cases, from $17,000 each for the craft beverage producers to $15,000 for agritourism businesses and $10,000 for farmers markets.
The COVID-19 Relief and Recovery grants, funded through a partnership between WSDA and the state Department of Commerce, were part of $14 million distributed to 839 businesses across the state. The application period for the grants ran April 9-26.
The program targeted four specific agriculture-related sectors that had been left out of earlier relief programs — craft beverages, agritourism farms, farmers markets and shellfish growers.
“These grants will boost the Washington state agricultural industry, helping prevent business closures and supporting the health and diversity of Washington state’s overall economy,” WSDA Director Derek Sandison said in a news release. “Our economy needs the businesses in these four sectors to recover from the pandemic for the health of our economy as a whole.”
Here’s the local breakout:
Chelan County: 26 grants, $418,000 total
- 19 craft beverage producers: 10 wineries, 6 breweries, 3 cideries
- 6 agritourism farms
- 2 farmers markets
Douglas County: 5 grants $83,000 total
- 4 craft beverage producers: 3 wineries, one cider house
- 1 agritourism farm
Grant County: 10 grants, $167,000 total
- 6 craft beverage producers, all wineries
- 2 agritourism farms
- 1 farmers market
Okanogan County: 9 grants, $178,000 total
- 4 craft beverage producers: One brewery, 3 cider houses
- 1 agritourism farm
- 4 farmers markets, with $10,000 grants to markets in Oroville and Tonasket; $55,000 to the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market and $20,000 to the Methow Valley Farmers Market.