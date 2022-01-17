WENATCHEE — Thirty-four people — including doctors, nurses and lawyers — have applied to serve on the new 12-member board of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
A new state law adding board seats to health boards across the state is meant to improve the diversity of those boards across the state by including health experts and minorities.
New legislation requires that a dual-county health district like the Chelan-Douglas Health District have as many non-elected members as elected members.
The legislation came as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the limited resources of both local and state departments of health across the state.
The board of health is responsible for ensuring the health and safety of both Chelan and Douglas counties. The board also oversees the work of the health district, including health permits for restaurants and other businesses.
The number of elected officials on the board is dropping from eight to six. Each county gets seats for two county commissioners and a city representative.
One of the six non-elected seats needs to be filled by a tribal representative selected by the American Indian Health Commission for Washington State since Chelan County contains some Indian trust lands.
The remaining five spots will be filled by non-elected representatives from the following categories:
- Health care providers, including practicing doctors, dentists, nurses and epidemiologists.
- Consumers of public health who have faced significant health inequities. This category cannot include elected officials or those who have a financial interest in any health agency.
- Community stakeholders like community nonprofits working with underrepresented communities and the business community.
More than half of those who submitted applications by the Jan. 10 deadline are practicing or former doctors, nurses, therapists, or other representatives of health care systems in the area, according to an application list provided by the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
They include:
- Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist and co-chair of the Confluence Health Equity, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
- John Blade
- Bryan Cadena
- Kimberly Collier
- Francis Collins
- John Darling
- Dr. Felipe Gutierrez, Columbia Valley Community Health chief medical officer
- Scott Hall
- Dr. Kristen Hosey, Wenatchee Valley College nursing programs director
- Tracey Kasnic, Confluence Health chief nursing officer
- Michele Love-wells
- Kathleen MacGuire
- Teri Mcintyre
- Maggie Mikesell
- Jaime Minnock, Lake Chelan Health chief nursing officer
- Pamela Pasquale
- Michael Peterson
- Christa Reid
- Dr. Julie Rickard, Moment by Moment Suicide Prevention CEO and Suicide Prevention Coalition of NCW director
- Courtney Sackwar
- Marissa Smith
- May Tussey, former business analyst at Confluence Health who protested vaccination mandates back in October
Thirteen of the 34 other applicants are either consumers of public health or community stakeholders, which includes several lawyers, Rotary Club members, a solid waste director and nonprofit directors.
Two applicants, Tony Gonzalez and Joseph Hunter, fall under the category of a consumer of public health services. Gonzalez is a Columbia Legal Services lawyer.
These applicants fell under other community stakeholders:
- Cecilia Anguiano, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project supervising attorney at the Wenatchee office
- Carl Blum, former Chelan County planning commissioner
- Alma Chacon, community activist and cofounder of CAFÉ
- Vanessa Gutierrez, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project directing attorney at the Wenatchee office
- Maria Hansen
- Daniel Moody, Rotary Club member
- Becci Piepel, Douglas County solid waste director
- Carin Smith
- Bill Sullivan
- Emilio Vela
State law requires the county commissioners on the board to make the final selection.
The board of health, though, has discussed getting recommendations from a subcommittee that would include several members of the board, not just the county commissioners.
The appointments are expected to be made in the first quarter of 2022.