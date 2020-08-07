LAKE WENATCHEE — A boat carrying four people capsized and sank in Fish Lake Thursday evening.
Rescuers helped all of the boat’s passengers to shore, without injury, said Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Monika Haynes.
A call came in at 5:34 p.m. about the capsized boat, she said. All four people were trying to get onto a single, tiny flotation device.
They were in the water about 10 to 15 minutes after losing their boat. By 5:52 p.m., everyone was out of the lake.
It is unknown why the boat capsized, Haynes said.