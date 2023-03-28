Crosby development

Douglas County determined in February that a 45-lot development outside East Wenatchee would not have any adverse environmental impacts. The proposal would build out 45 single-family homes for people of "moderate income." 

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County issued a determination of nonsignificance last month on a proposed 45-lot subdivision outside East Wenatchee.

The project proposes subdividing an 8.38-acre lot — located on the corner of NW Cascade Avenue and 31st Street NW in East Wenatchee — into 45 lots ranging from 5,004 to 9,235 square feet.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

