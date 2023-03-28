Douglas County determined in February that a 45-lot development outside East Wenatchee would not have any adverse environmental impacts. The proposal would build out 45 single-family homes for people of "moderate income."
EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County issued a determination of nonsignificance last month on a proposed 45-lot subdivision outside East Wenatchee.
The project proposes subdividing an 8.38-acre lot — located on the corner of NW Cascade Avenue and 31st Street NW in East Wenatchee — into 45 lots ranging from 5,004 to 9,235 square feet.
The proposed project is located in the East Wenatchee Urban Growth Area in a Residential Low zoning district which allows up to eight dwelling units per acre, according to the Greater East Wenatchee Area Comprehensive Plan.
The applicant, Crosby Wealth Advisors, is a private wealth advisory practice in Kirkland. The Crosby Trust purchased the parcel for $975,000 in 2022.
Douglas County Land Services staff on Feb. 23 issued a determination of nonsignificance which means the county does not believe the project will have a "probable significant adverse impact on the environment."
The state Department of Ecology, however, commented on the project in Sept. 21.
The department said that sampling results from the property "indicate lead and/or arsenic contamination ... above Washington State cleanup standards and remediation."
In most cases, this means the applicant will need to ensure that dust during construction is controlled and the site be cleaned up while overseen by the Department of Ecology.
The applicant makes note of this requirement in their environmental checklist filed August 2022. According to the applicant, the site used to be a tree fruit operation in the past, but the orchard located there has since been removed.
The project would build out 45 single family homes for people of "moderate income," according to the application submitted to the county. And access to the new development would be constructed along with any internal roads via Cascade Avenue and 31st Street.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone