WENATCHEE — Recruitment for 550 temporary firefighters has begun in preparation for next year’s fire season.
Applicants need to be capable of performing strenuous outdoor work. Check out the DNR’s website at dnr.wa.gov/employment. A Q&A with more information is also available at wwrld.us/QA.
First-time applicants will be able to fill positions from about mid-June to mid-September but possibly into October.
Returning firefighters may fill up some of these temporary positions as early as April according to a news release from the State Department of Natural Resources.