WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police have identified the people killed in a fatal collision Thursday as a 61-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, both from East Wenatchee.
A Toyota SUV crashed into The Ave Barber Shop about 6:30 p.m. after the driver apparently suffered an unspecified medical emergency. Colleen Johnson, a passenger in the SUV, and Jesus Fausto-Curiel, a customer in the Chelan Avenue barbershop, were killed, according to a news release Tuesday from the Wenatchee Police Department.
A GoFundMe is available to help return Fausto-Curiel’s body to Mexico.
A 23-year-old barber shop employee, identified in a GoFundMe as Luis Guerra of Wenatchee, is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, police said.
Police have not released the identity of the driver, but Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Tuesday he was treated for minor injuries at Central Washington Hospital. Two others inside the barbershop also suffered minor injuries, he said.
The investigation into the collision remains under investigation.
An investigator has interviewed all known witnesses and has stitched together video from multiple sources along Chelan Avenue to show what happened immediately before the collision, the release said.
If the cause of the crash is determined to be a medical emergency, police will not pursue criminal charges, Reinfeld said Friday.