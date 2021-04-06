WATERVILLE — A 33-year-old man implicated in a 2019 Banks Lake robbery was sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Kye Michael Shelton pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Judge Brian Huber sentenced Shelton to five years and three months in prison. He’ll also spend 18 months in community custody.
Shelton entered an Alford plea, which allowed him to take advantage of the prosecution’s offer without admitting wrongdoing.
Authorities say on Sept. 27, 2019, a group of hunters returned to their camper at Ankeny Campground outside Coulee City to find Shelton, Zachary Sands and Garrett Riel attempting to steal a pair of generators, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
One hunter tried to stop the robbery and was dragged 15-20 feet by a red Toyota Sienna allegedly driven by Becca Rosenburg. Her four children were passengers in the van during the incident, at least one was fathered by Shelton.
Investigators also believe a sedan allegedly driven by 21-year-old Veronica Joann Nanez intentionally rammed the hunters’ pickup and then unintentionally ran over Joseph Lacey, a member of the suspects’ group.
Any contact between Shelton and the children present during the robbery will be determined by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, according to sentencing documents.
Shelton is the fifth of six defendants to plead guilty in the robbery.
Riel was sentenced to 73 months in prison; Sands 63 months; Rosenburg 17 months; and Joseph Lacey nine months in jail.
Nanez was the last to be apprehended, she was arrested in June 2020 while the others were placed in custody between September 2019 and January 2020. She’s next due in court April 12 for trial setting.