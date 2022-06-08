WENATCHEE — About $823,200 of Chelan County funds are available for local governments and other public entities to fund public projects that may boost the local economy — including affordable housing.
The funds are from the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund which was approved by county commissioners in 2021 asa grant program to support public facility projects that benefit the economy, according to a county news release. Public facilities include bridges, roads, water facilities, railroads, buildings and much more, according to state law.
The fund uses existing revenues from the Rural Counties Tax — .09% sales-and-use-tax imposed in rural counties. Revenues from this tax was limited to public facilities until new legislation was signed into law this year.
Now, the funds can go toward any "affordable workforce housing infrastructure or facilities," according to state law. State Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, was a sponsor on the bill that allowed for this expansion.
Local governments, junior taxing districts and other providers like housing authorities can apply for the available funds, according to a county news release. The applicant needs to be a public entity.
The county is accepting applications from June 6 to July 15. Find more information on how to submit an application at wwrld.us/CPIF.
In 2021, the county awarded nearly $740,000 from this fund to six local agencies, according to a county news release. The county plans on investing about $2.5 million into economic development projects from 2021 to 2023.
