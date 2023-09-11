Members of the American Legion Post 10 color guard fire a 21-gun-salute at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
CASHMERE — Hundreds gathered at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial outside the Cashmere Riverside Center Monday to remember the infamous terrorist attack that took more than 3,000 lives 22 years ago.
Doug Jones, board president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation said he is always amazed by the turnout. He was expecting around 150 attendees, but estimated around 500 showed up to pay their respects.
Among the attendees were law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics.
“This is an amazing turnout today, probably more than we expected, I think we ran out of programming (pamphlets),” Jones said. “Just an amazing display of community support.”
World photo/Don Seabrook Autumn Smith, 12, Cashmere, sings the National Anthem at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, next to four life-size bronze statues representing everyday citizens who gave their lives.
World photo/Don Seabrook US Air Force Retired Major General Mike Worden speaks at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, next to four life-size bronze statues representing everyday citizens who gave their lives.
World photo/Don Seabrook Members of the American Legion Post 10 color guard fire a 21-gun-salute at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
World photo/Don Seabrook Autumn Smith, 12, Cashmere, sings the National Anthem at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, next to four life-size bronze statues representing everyday citizens who gave their lives.
World photo/Don Seabrook US Air Force Retired Major General Mike Worden speaks at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, next to four life-size bronze statues representing everyday citizens who gave their lives.
World photo/Don Seabrook Members of the American Legion Post 10 color guard fire a 21-gun-salute at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
The memorial was erected in 2013. The Spirit of America Foundation selected Cashmere after community members submitted a proposal.
“Cashmere I think it is close to the center of the state,” Jones said. “It certainly makes sense for people to be here, people from all over can come here and visit the beautiful community of Cashmere, the people who are here, and the beauty of the valley and we see a lot of visitors come to this memorial and reflect.”
The Seattle Police Department Pipes and Drums ensemble played Amazing Grace and a 21 Gun Salute was administered by the American Legion Post 10 of Wenatchee.
This year’s guest speaker was retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Mike Worden. This year’s Spirit of America Award recipients were memorial designer Bob Miller and memorial construction manager Dan Dean.
Light refreshments and snacks were provided inside the center after the ceremony concluded.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone