230912-newslocal-remembranceceremony 01.jpg

Members of the American Legion Post 10 color guard fire a 21-gun-salute at the 9/11 Spirit of America 22nd Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony in Cashmere Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. For more photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.

CASHMERE — Hundreds gathered at the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial outside the Cashmere Riverside Center Monday to remember the infamous terrorist attack that took more than 3,000 lives 22 years ago.

Doug Jones, board president of the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation said he is always amazed by the turnout.  He was expecting around 150 attendees, but estimated around 500 showed up to pay their respects.

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

