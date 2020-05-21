Day-long closures of Highway 97A between Entiat and Navarre Coulee Road start Wednesday and continue through June 15.
The 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. closures come as contractors remove loose, unstable rock at three locations between Entiat and the Knapps Hill tunnel. No midday openings will be allowed. Strider Construction is the contractor on the $660,265.20 project.
For details on the emergency closure, go to wwrld.us/2ALkZ5G. For information on the rock scaling project, go to wwrld.us/2XlWtzI.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff