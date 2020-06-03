LEAVENWORTH — Cascade High School’s 102 graduating seniors are being recognized in a public, colorful way this year, with their photographs printed on 18 by 32 inch fabric banners that line the cement retaining wall next to Highway 2 just outside of town.
The wall often is used for school-related congratulatory messages, typically as the Kodiaks prepare to compete at the state level or return victorious with trophies in hand.
That didn’t happen this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most traditional school events, including commencement exercises and the Senior Sober, the all-night post-graduation party funded by parents.
The parent group decided to use the money they had raised for a different type of celebration that is not only immediate recognition of their children’s educational milestone, but also a keepsake they can take with them.
The banners were funded by the parents, with more contributions by Projekt Bayern, said CHS Principal Elia Ala’ilima-Daley.
The banners were put up about two weeks ago and are holding up well, surviving wind and rain last weekend.
Ala’ilima-Daley said the biggest challenge is making sure all the student photos were included.
“We missed a couple and they are slated to be hung up tomorrow evening,” he said Wednesday.
Gibbs Graphics designed the photos, donating the labor and providing the banners at cost.
“It’s pretty cool,” said owner Rusty Gibbs. “It’s a nice way to share some bright color and highlight the graduating seniors.”
The project came together pretty quickly, he said, though the senior parent group did the heavy lifting of gathering photos and coordinating logistics — including getting permission from the city to put up the banner.
“We have done banners before, but not for the high school seniors,” he said. “This could be something they want to do every year. A lot of people are enjoying them. I wouldn’t be surprised if it stuck. We would be happy to continue to donate our time to do them.”
He added: “It’s a neat way to honor the seniors in an otherwise wild time. It’s a neat thing with the community coming together to make it happen.”