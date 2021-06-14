centerpiece top story
A behind-the-scenes look
Don Seabrook
Photo Editor
I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
topical
‘The face shield isn’t going away’ | Dental work still in demand as industry adapts to pandemic protocols
- By Oscar Rodriguez
Business World staff
-
WENATCHEE — The dental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation as providers in the valley and across the state financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic under new protocols and expectations. Read more