230812-newslocal-recycle 01.jpg
Buy Now

Waterville Recycling Center volunteer Mike Davies hauls cardboard to a compactor while cars line up outside on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The center is open for two hours in the afternoon twice a week.

WENATCHEE — Reduce, reuse, and then, recycle. The catchy phrase has a place for recycle, but it’s after reduce and reuse.

“We provide curbside recycling for roughly 20,000 residential customers across Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Tyler Mackay, public sector manager for Waste Management. “This includes the cities of Leavenworth, Cashmere, Rock Island, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee.”

230812-newslocal-recycle 03.jpg
Buy Now

Waterville Recycling Center volunteers talk among themselves while they wait for customers Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. From left are Patti Strawn, Mike Davies, Tom Petersen, and Gale Nilsen.
230812-newslocal-recycle 02.jpg
Buy Now

Toys rescued from recycling sit on the office windowsill at the Waterville Recycling Center.
230812-newslocal-recycle 04.jpg
Buy Now

Ken Borders and Patti Strawn clear a compactor to get it ready for a job at the Waterville Recycling Center, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?