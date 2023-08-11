WENATCHEE — Reduce, reuse, and then, recycle. The catchy phrase has a place for recycle, but it’s after reduce and reuse.
“We provide curbside recycling for roughly 20,000 residential customers across Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Tyler Mackay, public sector manager for Waste Management. “This includes the cities of Leavenworth, Cashmere, Rock Island, Wenatchee, and East Wenatchee.”
For those without curbside recycling or who need to recycle materials not accepted by curbside, recycling centers can help.
The Waterville Recycling Center (WRC) has served the community for 27 years. The center relies entirely on volunteers, who sort and compact the recycling. The Waterville Recycling Center is open 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays.
“We’re dedicated people who believe in saving something for our kids and grandkids,” said Eileen Bone, volunteer for the Waterville Recycling Center.
“It’s what you do in a small town; you get involved,” said Tom Peterson, volunteer for the WRC.
Other NCW residents emphasized reduce and reuse.
“Not to downplay the importance of recycling, and it’s definitely an opportunity that people should take advantage of,” said Janna Fischback, co-founder and executive director at Sustainable North Central Washington. “It’s hard to do it right. There are a lot of myths out there. Part of the reason I think it’s great to try to reduce and reuse first is because recycling is a changing industry.”
She said glass exemplifies that recycling changes as it needs a market. Curbside recycling programs in the area no longer accept glass.
“Glass is one where it’s just too expensive to ship very far because it’s so heavy,” Fischback said. “It doesn’t make sense for WM to collect it from Wenatchee, transport it to Spokane, sort it out, and then, the nearest glass recycler is in Seattle.”
Besides the extra costs, the carbon footprint of glass traveling over the state is a downside, Fischback said.
“Recycling is a commodity,” MacKay said. “Recycling markets throughout the United States, throughout the world, they’re always changing. And, that’s one of the reasons you see some commodities, some recyclables change from community to community.”
Two local recycling centers have drop-off areas for glass: Waste Loop in Leavenworth and 911 Glass Rescue in Chelan.
Waste Loop will accept glass from non-Leavenworth residents, but highly encourages donations since Waste Loop pays to have glass shipped to Strategic Materials in Seattle for recycling. The glass must stay clean and free of plastic labels, plastic rings, and foil. Waste Loop suggests $2, $4, and $10 donations for small, medium, and large loads. Waste Loop is open 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
“Bring your relatively-clean glass bottles, jars, and ceramics to the City of Chelan Recycle Center on any Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon,” according to 911 Glass Rescue’s website. “You will be charged a modest fee according to weight to help defray our costs.”
911 Glass Rescue, a 501©(3) nonprofit, seeks to “repurpose all types of used glass into useful products, which we provide to the City of Chelan for public works projects and sell to local residents for a modest fee to help fund our costs of operation,” according to 911 Glass Rescue’s mission statement.
“One of the most common missteps that the public can make is called ‘Wishcycling,’” Mackay said.
“Wishcycling” involves putting items in a recycling bin in the hope that it is recyclable, despite the item not being an approved recyclable material, he said. Plastic bags, which can clog recycling machines and are not accepted as a part of curbside recycling, exemplifies “Wishcycling” if placed in curbside recycling bins.
Waste Management‘s website offers three rules: “Recycle bottles, cans, paper, and cardboard; keep food and liquid out of your recycling; no loose plastic bags and no bagged recyclables.”
“The contamination rate for our Wenatchee Valley communities averages around 15%,” Mackay said. “We are always working to improve and this rate shows we’re on the right track. Our communities are definitely working to recycling right.”
Those in Chelan and Douglas counties who need help disposing of their waste sustainably can visit sustainablencw.org/wastewizard. Waste Wizard shows what is recyclable, how to recycle it, and where to take it.
The Waste Wizard serves as a directory for Chelan and Douglas counties. Users can “search for anything you’re looking to recycle, donate, or properly dispose of,” according to its website.
Sustainable NCW staff and volunteers created the Waste Wizard in 2022 “with funding coming 100% from generous local donors,” according to Sustainable NCW’s website.
For those hoping to make their waste stream more sustainable, Fischback has advice.
“Everybody is so different with their lifestyle and what works for them and so, I encourage people to do a little-mini waste audit,” Fischback said. “So, you can pay attention to what you’re throwing away on a regular basis. And customize what makes sense for you as an individual.”
“The biggest impact people can have is not looking at it (an item) at the end of the cycle, but going back to the beginning of their purchasing habits,” Fischback said.
Using reusable water bottles, coffee mugs, and shopping bags are simple steps to make a dent, Fischback said.
“Look at your consumption patterns and look to reduce,” said Joan Qazi, geography instructor and sustainability coordinator at Wenatchee Valley College. “Reduce and reuse is more important.”
“There is a place for recycling, but it needs to be third place,” Qazi added.