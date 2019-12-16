Updated, 7:53 p.m.:
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley could receive its first major snowfall this week, with accumulations between 3 to 4 inches expected by Friday morning.
The Weather Service on Monday afternoon first forecasted between 6 and 8 inches of snow for the week, then lowered that estimate later Monday evening.
The National Weather Service of Spokane is advising most of North Central Washington will be impacted between Wednesday and Friday. Chelan could see 8 to 12 inches, Omak could see 12 to 18 inches and Winthrop could see 24 to 30 inches.
Wenatchee’s weather is expected to be a mix of snow, rain and possibly freezing rain, according to the Weather Service.
It’s forecasted to begin Wednesday, which has a 30% chance of snow after 10 a.m., according to the Weather Service. Then in the evening the likelihood of snow increases to 50%.
There’s an 80% chance of precipitation early Thursday, which increases to a 100% chance Thursday night, according to the Weather Service. It could be a mix of snow and rain.
Rain is likely on Friday with a high near 41 degrees.