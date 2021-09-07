WENATCHEE — When Rodrigo Herrejon Ruiz receives an emergency alert on his phone, it’s not in a language he can read.
Herrejon, who lives in a migrant farm worker camp in Monitor for a few months out of the year, doesn’t speak English — the only language local emergency phone alerts are available in. Sometimes he uses Google Translate to translate the alerts into Spanish, but he said it’d be a lot easier if the alerts were in both English and Spanish.
“That way we would be able to realize what’s going on around us,” he said in Spanish. “There’s a large Latino community here in Washington. They should send them in Spanish and English so we can know what’s happening.”
Miguel Aguilar Herrejon, another migrant worker living in Monitor, agrees.
“If an alert comes in English, you don’t know what the alert was or what happened,” Aguilar said in Spanish. He added that although there is recognition of the meaning of the English word fire among farm workers, Amber or other emergency alerts aren’t as easily recognizable in English.
Without a smartphone equipped to receive emergency alerts, though, some people get cut off entirely. “These people don’t receive anything,” Herrejon said. “It makes things difficult.”
Laura Rivera, a wildfire project coordinator with Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFÉ), agrees.
“It’s a flawed system. It’s meant to help the community, but it doesn’t really matter if only a certain part of the population is getting the message,” she said. “And we all know who’s getting left behind. We know who’s the community being forgotten.”
Gaps in the system
Emergency alerts aren’t the only gaps in wildfire information available in Spanish. Community leaders say there's a lack of Spanish resources as well as cultural fluency in translating resources.
Rivera and others are working to provide more fire resources in Spanish.
“It's something that we're pushing for and it's something that's important to us,” she said. “I have so many partners that work with us and they know how important it is and they try to push for it, but there's so much pushback. It's just difficult.”
Esmeralda Garibay, a daughter of Mexican immigrants who volunteers with CAFÉ to teach communities about wildfire preparation, has also seen a lack of education about wildfires within her community.
When she worked in an orchard to make money for college, she said there was little communication about how workers could protect themselves from wildfire smoke.
“All they said was ‘Oh you can put a mask on. It’s up to you.’ But most people did not,” she said.
As she’s learned about wildfire preparedness and education, she’s noticed a lack of resources in Spanish.
“Even looking online, it’s really hard to find a link that will provide you with information or something that you can subscribe to in Spanish,” she said. “It makes it hard for the Hispanic community to be aware of what’s going on.”
For example, although the state Health Department has a webpage in Spanish about wildfire resources, only three of the seven linked resources are available in Spanish. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center map of active wildfires and the state's burn risk map are also only available in English as are a number of resources from non-profits.
Similarly, the websites for Chelan and Douglas counties have translation functions, but external links, videos and handouts on the websites are mostly in English. When officials go door-to-door to issue evacuation orders, though, forms are available in both English and Spanish.
Gustavo Montoya, former publisher of Spanish-language newspaper El Mundo, said agencies are sometimes put in a rough spot when it comes to bilingual messaging.
“People expect bilingual messaging, and that’s hard because many people that are in that program are not necessarily bilingual,” he said. “Maybe they should try to hire as many (bilingual) people as possible, but that's not something that is easily done.”
There can also be a disconnect between the Hispanic community and the community at large, he said.
“They may be here living for years but they are really like a country within a country — they are not connected to the mainstream system,” Montoya said, adding that due to a lack of local information in Spanish, most turn to sources like Telemundo or Univision, which mostly cover national news.
Lost in translation
Rivera and Montoya say there are a number of barriers that prevent Spanish-speakers from receiving information about wildfires and other emergencies.
Translating information to Spanish can be a difficult task due to variation in the language between different countries or even regions within countries.
Cultural competency is another factor that impacts the effectiveness of a message, according to Montoya, who said even people with bilingual experience sometimes lack the cultural knowledge and understanding to effectively communicate with the community.
“It’s always helpful to get the agency that focuses on the emergency management to get somebody that can translate it biculturally,” he said. “ And I understand that it is hard, but at least the effort can be made.”
He pointed toward past emergency shelters for people forced out of their homes by wildfire in Chelan as an example: “The help was there, but people were not going to it. So where and how you choose the places of assistance is also key."
Garibay added that a push to have information mostly online also allows people to slip through the cracks.
“With people like my parents, who only went to elementary education or maybe middle school, they don't know how to use these things like a phone, they don't know how to read. It becomes really hard for them to keep up because they don't have that knowledge,” she said. “They didn't have that exposure, so they're being left behind from all this information.”
Finding solutions
Social media is one of the best tools agencies have in their disposal to connect with the Hispanic community, said Montoya, pointing towards the Chelan County Emergency Management’s Facebook page as an example.
The county has translated emergency information into Spanish on Facebook using Google Translate, which Emergency Management spokesperson Rich Magnussen said allows information to get out as quickly as possible.
“It works for us, especially in the middle of the night when we're trying to get emergency messaging done...It's not perfect but from what we've been told, people can understand the general message,” he said. “We're not getting requests from people that say they didn't get the information or didn't understand the information that was put out. It seems that people are getting it effectively and in a manner they can understand.”
Chelan spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said the county recently stopped posting Spanish and English versions of text posts on Facebook since the app allows users to translate text into their primary language. The county still posts both Spanish and English versions of things like graphics, however, which Facebook does not translate.
FitzSimmons said this approach means users don't see repeated text if Facebook automatically translates a post.
But Flora Fernandez, another CAFÉ volunteer, said the tool is not accessible for some members of the community.
“A lot of people don't know that you can hit the translate button,” she said. “So it's nice to have it in Spanish all the way around.”
Although providing emergency information in Spanish can help save lives, ensuring Spanish-speaking communities have the resources and information necessary to prepare beforehand is also crucial.
For this reason, organizations like CAFÉ are working to bridge a gap in wildfire preparedness resources in Spanish.
CAFÉ started five-week, bilingual courses on wildfires two years ago. Participants learn about the factors that cause fires, how to prevent and prepare for them, what to do to protect and how to evacuate.
The first class started with about 25 students and the program currently has a 50-person waitlist. The group also works in the community to provide information about wildfires, including giving out evacuation kits.
“It's really been just expanding and taking on a life of its own,” said Rivera, the program’s coordinator. “I can't even count how many times we went door to door, inviting community members to participate and to learn more about our programs. It really gets the word out there for people who don't listen to the radio, maybe people who aren't on social media, people who aren't reading the newspapers, people that just keep to themselves or don't have those resources.”