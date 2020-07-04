WENATCHEE — Charles Casey, 23, thought he spotted a cougar while hiking, strayed off trail and then stranded himself below Saddle Rock on Friday night. The cougar sighting has not been confirmed.
After being rescued, the hiker made it out with just a few scrapes and no injuries, according to Chelan County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Kent Sisson.
Wenatchee resident Casey got separated from his hiking group a little after 10 p.m., in the dark, said Sisson. He then took an alternative trail to avoid the potential cougar.
That new route put Casey on a steep incline without any trail to follow, he said. “He got to a point where he just couldn't figure out what to do — couldn’t make it down, couldn’t get back to where he’d been,” he said.
Casey called for help after he got stuck, notifying the Sheriff's High Angle Rope Rescue Team, he said. The rescue team’s deputy was notified of the stranded hiker at 10:36 p.m.
The team arrived with Chelan County Fire District 1 and drove most of the way up to Saddle Rock on an access road before quickly locating Casey, he said. Rescuers used a spotting scope to help find Casey on the mountain.
Crews then worked their way out to Casey, he said. A fireman descended down the slope with a rope before helping him to flat ground.