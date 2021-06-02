WENATCHEE — Health officials at the Chelan-Douglas Health District say they are encouraged by the more than $174 million allocated to public health services in the state’s 2021-2023 operating budget.
These funds may allow the health district to hire more staff, revamp IT systems, and fund outreach into rural communities, according to Dan Sutton, Douglas County commissioner and health board chair.
“I am very pleased that the [state is] taking this very seriously,” Sutton said. “That’s a significant amount of money.”
In Washington, public health has been poorly funded for a long period of time, operating at a deficit for the last 15 years, according to Luke Davies, health administrator for the health district.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District used to have up to 60 employees, and as COVID-19 struck, was operating below normal staffing levels with 48 employees due to budget constraints, Davies said.
At the Chelan-Douglas Health District, applications are still open for an accountant, a public health nurse, and an associate administrator among others, according to the health district website.
Sutton also said that the Chelan-Douglas Health District is not alone. Every health district and health department in the state has serious needs like staff funding and replacing old equipment like revamping their IT systems, he said.
“The curse of public health is that when we’re doing our job everybody is healthy and they’re wondering, ‘Hey, why are we paying you guys?’” Davies said. “And a pandemic hits and they’re like, ‘Right, we should totally fund you.’”
On May 18, the governor signed a two-year operating budget that allocated about $175 million for “foundational public health services.”
Davies said foundational public health refers to core services the state Department of Health is supposed to provide — like access to healthcare and environmental health.
A statewide foundational public health committee will be convening to clearly define where the funding will go and what it can be used for, according to Davies.
“A lot of those funds will come directly to local health jurisdictions and be split amongst them for different projects, whether it’s supporting epidemiology or helping systems create more access in rural areas, or even equity issues,” Davies said.
The state budget appropriated a bit over $61 million for the fiscal year of 2022, more than 10 times the $5 million amount allocated in 2020 to foundational public health services
“It’s a huge step,” Davies said. “The state’s recognizing the shortfalls and the need to invest in our systems to build resilient communities and resilient interventions.
The state budget made additional allocations to the COVID-19 public health response, approximately $1.1 billion for the next two years.
The largest sum, $900 million, is going to contact tracing and COVID-19 testing for the next two years. The other $200 million is going to vaccine distribution and the COVID-19 workforce.
COVID-19 is here to stay, Sutton said. “It will very likely behave as a seasonal disease and that’s part of the funding.” With new COVID-19 variants continue to appear and spread, Sutton said he is happy to see continued funding for this issue.
But it would not be the first time funding to public health increased due to a crisis, according to Sutton. The SARS and H1N1 pandemics prompted temporary increases in funding, but as time goes on, people lose focus, he said.
It would be shame to fall into old habits, Sutton said, but he is confident that nobody will let that happen anytime soon.