Below the foggy mountains surrounding Leavenworth, a film crew shoots "Somebody I Used to Know," attaching cameras to the front of an SUV as they begin three days of onsite work in and around the town on Wednesday.
A car, followed by cameras mounted on an SUV, leaves a parking lot across from the Leavenworth Festhalle to film scenes along Highway 2 on Wednesday. The crew was in Leavenworth through Friday to shoot scenes for the film "Somebody I Used to Know."
LEAVENWORTH — There’s a buzz around Leavenworth this week, with a movie crew rolling through town to shoot an Amazon Studios romantic comedy.
Many who walked downtown on Thursday curiously watched film crews move from scene to scene, carting around lighting and sound equipment.
“They’re filming a movie outside, that’s exciting,” said Hannah Hering, who had been keeping an eye out to see if she could spot any famous actors while working at Tumwater Bakery and Pizza.
Hering said she has never watched a movie being made before. “It’s cool to see,” she said.
The film crew, directed by Dave Franco, is shooting “Somebody I Used to Know.” Other recent movies filmed in the Leavenworth include “All I Want Is Christmas” in 2012 and “On Deadly Ground” in 1994.
Thursday’s rain greeted the movie-makers in classic, drizzly Washington fashion. The film crew shot scenes on Edelweiss Weg, an actress in a pink shirt walking over to the nearest sidewalk, trailed by camera crews.
“Do you recognize her?,” asked Leavenworth resident Wes Robbie, who was watching the film crews with his wife, Judy Robbie.
Judy Robbie said the streets have been packed with all of the filmmaking in town and that she plans on watching the movie once it is released.
A little earlier, crews wrapped up a scene shot by Blewett Brewing Company on Commercial Street.
One passerby on Front Street asked a film worker if they needed any more extras, but got turned down.
Abraham Martinez, who was watching production crews from across Ninth Street, said he has been enjoying seeing people shoot the film around Leavenworth.
“It’s pretty fun to feel like you’re a part of something,” he said.
