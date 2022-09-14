WENATCHEE — The bright turquoise has slowly, but surely, vanished.
The membrane meant to keep Chelan County PUD’s new administration building air and watertight is now mostly covered with dark gray brick, which will remain as its outermost layer.
Those driving across the Wenatchee Avenue Bridge likely have seen the changes and they’ll continue to see them, as the 120,000-square-foot structure inches closer to its phased move-in next year.
Seven other buildings toward the south will round out the campus: warehouse, shops, fish and wildlife, fleet shop, fuel and wash, covered storage, and guard house.
Standing in front of the building on a hot, smoky Thursday afternoon, Dan Frazier, PUD shared services director, pointed to some features, like the building’s layers.
The plaza area taking shape at the north-facing entrance will have an “ode to the Columbia River hydro system” water feature, he said, with all the dams on the main stem of the river. The feature is meant to help educate people about the hydroelectric system, he said.
Just to the left of the water feature will be a cafeteria open to the public, with outdoor seating.
Above the main entrance, crews cut thin, gray brick, outlining the doorway. About 150 construction workers are on site daily, and handfuls were there that day.
Underneath that brick layer is insulation with fiberglass supports, followed by a rock wall and then the turquoise membrane covering sheetrock sheathing.
The turquoise color is a fluid applied barrier, part of the multi-layered wall system for insulation and moisture protection. The layers were chosen with conservation and cost in mind.
“Really, one of the things we tried to do is do as much as we could conservation-wise to kind of walk the talk,” he said. “You know we tell our customer owners, insulation and better windows and everything so we thought we probably should do the same thing.”
The PUD opted not to add solar panels, he said, but created an area should it want to have panels later.
“We want to celebrate hydro power and not take away and say, you know, this is solar,” he said. “So we did everything we could to be as energy efficient as possible on the construction side without going the next step. Really the next step is to generate power yourself on site and so that would be solar panels.”
The building was designed to be 40% more efficient than what energy code requires, said David Lodge, PUD project management manager.
Interior
Inside the entrance will be a two-story lobby, with an information desk in one corner, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the operations area in the back, where seven other new PUD buildings will be.
The operations buildings will cover 215,000 square feet, including covered parking for 154 district vehicles and equipment, Lodge said.
People attending PUD commission meetings on the second floor will be outside of the secured area, part of several areas for the public on the first two floors. The commission boardroom will be reconfigurable for other uses. The second floor also will have an area for customers wanting to connect new electricity to their home, among other things.
‘Interconnecting stairways’
No rooms were made large enough for all-employee meetings, Frazier said. But the land purchase deal with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority allows the PUD to use the adjacent Confluence Technology Center’s large rooms.
“Interconnecting stairways,” about one-third through the length of the building, were added to help connect groups or departments vertically rather than horizontally. The open, four-story staircases “will be sort of a welcoming area,” for employees wishing to find a coworker in another department, he said, as they can find them by walking up or down the stairs.
Both stairwell walls will have a “full size schematic of a turbine,” one from Rocky Reach Dam and one from Rock Island Dam. The turbines will be about 31 feet wide and 57 feet high printed wall paper applications/installations, said Casey Headlee, PUD construction manager. The art is in areas with staff-only access, but the PUD might escort people to see it if they’re interested, he added.
Upstairs are several “recharge stations,” he said. The “more noisy” areas are meant to be hubs for employees, with refrigerators, copy machines, coffee pots and office supplies, where people can discuss work on the fly.
One station taking shape had some bright, light green cabinets and goldenrod walls and ceiling. Another had dark turquoise walls. Frazier noted the areas were meant to be colorful.
“We frequently say we can accomplish more in our hallway meeting in 10 minutes than we can sometimes sitting in a room for an hour because it’s just the right person at the right time, just got something taken care of. So we wanted to encourage that as much as possible,” he said.
Cutouts in the front and back of the top floor break up the box-like structure and provide upper level decks, he said. They were added due to a city requirement that buildings not be too boxy.
One stop
Several other buildings have been taking shape.
Crews installed electrical wires in trenches below an operations building on the September visit. Cement will be poured atop. Several of the buildings will have space for covered or completely sheltered parking to shield equipment from inclement weather and to avoid workers taking time loading and unloading equipment.
The idea was to have a “one-stop shop” for both customers and employees, Frazier said. And the location of the buildings is closer to the majority of the PUD’s growth, north and west Chelan County.
A PUD study found roughly $400,000 a year of crew time was spent sitting somewhere between the office and service calls, he said. The figure was conservative because it left out others who traveled between PUD offices for meetings, he added.
“A big part of this was to make it so that the people, their equipment and the materials are all together,” Frazier said. “... It’s going to be more efficient getting out, and then they’re (crews) closer to where they need to go.
“... It’s just going to be a more efficient operation.”