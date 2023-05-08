Shaelyn Martin, Cascade Elementary School student, steps off a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department fire truck Monday morning. Martin rode in the truck from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Station 4 to school as part of a special thanks from a bus driver to a group of students for their help on his bus.
Cascade Elementary School fifth grader Benton Sapp, front, and fourth grader Sophia Fincher exit a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department truck as they arrive to school Monday in East Wenatchee. Eastmont School District bus driver Mike Day, a former firefighter, selected five elementary students to ride the truck to school because they show great leadership in helping younger students while on the school bus.
Eastmont School District bus driver Mike Day, left, a former firefighter, chats with Cascade Elementary School Principal Kim Browning before the start of school Monday. Day selected five students to ride a fire truck to school because the students show great leadership in helping younger students while on the school bus.
"These are kids that helped me out with the kindergarteners and transitional kindergarteners when they're sitting alone," said Mike Day, Eastmont School District bus driver for Route 36. "Whenever that happens, I asked one of the kids to step up. They've always been very, very helpful."
Transitional kindergarteners are 4 years old and have a long bus route — about 45 minutes. Day said it's important to have the older kids sit with them on an outside seat near the aisle, Day said.
"These kids have all been super. I wish I could have taken my whole bus but wouldn't enough room on fire if we don't have enough fire trucks for that," Day said.
Before he became a bus driver, Day was a firefighter for the Wenatchee Fire Department for 15 years, as well as a volunteer firefighter in Douglas County 16 years. He said he's done this for kids on his bus a couple of times but the tradition was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Capt. Doug Clark and another firefighter from the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department drove the five children to school with Day following behind in his school bus.
The five kids, all of them third to fifth graders, got seated in the truck at Station 4 on 35th Street Northwest in East Wenatchee and were taken for the almost two-mile ride to school, the last portion of their morning route. One lucky kid got to seat in the "commander's seat," which is located on the passenger side.
"I really appreciate these kids that step up and take a leadership role," Day said.
