Shaelyn Martin, Cascade Elementary School student, steps off a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department fire truck Monday morning. Martin rode in the truck from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Station 4 to school as part of a special thanks from a bus driver to a group of students for their help on his bus.

EAST WENATCHEE — Five students made it to Cascade Elementary School in style Monday morning, stepping off a bright red fire truck.

"These are kids that helped me out with the kindergarteners and transitional kindergarteners when they're sitting alone," said Mike Day, Eastmont School District bus driver for Route 36. "Whenever that happens, I asked one of the kids to step up. They've always been very, very helpful."

Cascade Elementary School fifth grader Benton Sapp, front, and fourth grader Sophia Fincher exit a Wenatchee Valley Fire Department truck as they arrive to school Monday in East Wenatchee. Eastmont School District bus driver Mike Day, a former firefighter, selected five elementary students to ride the truck to school because they show great leadership in helping younger students while on the school bus.
Eastmont School District bus driver Mike Day, left, a former firefighter, chats with Cascade Elementary School Principal Kim Browning before the start of school Monday. Day selected five students to ride a fire truck to school because the students show great leadership in helping younger students while on the school bus.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

