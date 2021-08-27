WENATCHEE — Central Washington Hospital has seen an increase in young COVID-19 patients with very few other serious health issues during the latest COVID-19 surge, says Dr. Mark Johnson Confluence Health infectious disease specialist.
COVID patients in Central Washington Hospital now range from 23 to 86 with 45% of critically ill COVID patients being younger than 40 as of Aug. 23, Johnson said Friday.
“COVID is a vaccine-preventable illness,” he said. “This has become a pandemic of the unvaccinated. We know these vaccines are pretty good at preventing infection but very good at preventing severe disease. We’re going to see cases of COVID in vaccinated people, but we’re not gonna see a lot of cases of severe COVID in fully vaccinated people. And that’s the important distinction.”
Thirty-five patients are hospitalized at Central Washington Hospital due to COVID-19 as of Friday, a two-person drop from a week ago.
Nine patients out of the 35 are in the intensive care unit and 14 are in critical condition as of Friday. The ICU count has gone up by five since Aug. 20. Three patients out of the 35 are fully vaccinated.
One recent admission to the hospital includes a 10-year-old with COVID and severe gastrointestinal symptoms, Johnson said.
“Elsewhere in the U.S., we’re seeing an increased number of pediatric COVID patients being admitted to hospitals and increased number of pediatric COVID infections overall,” he said.
Multi-system inflammatory syndrome is the inflammation of different body parts along with fever which only affects people under the age of 21, according to the state Department of Health.
Children with the syndrome show symptoms of fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling extra tired.
A cause has not been identified, but it has been associated with COVID-19. As of July 31, 58 cases of this syndrome have been identified in the state, according to the state Department of Health. One case has been identified in Chelan County and another in Douglas County.
“(Multi-system inflammatory syndrome) can be a catastrophic disease with a potentially very high fatality rate,” Johnson said. “So while that is technically rare, with a couple of 1,000 cases reported across the U.S., many of them resulted in deaths. There’s not a lot of kids getting COVID, but we are now seeing that change with the delta variant. And when you talk about several thousand cases of kids dying from COVID, that’s a big deal. Because again, this is a vaccine preventable illness.”