A safe place | Park opens for people living in RVs on Wenatchee Valley streets

Safe Park provides, as the name indicates, a safe place for unhoused people to park and live out of their RVs. The site includes fencing, portable toilets, a dumpster and will soon have security.

220929-newslocal-rvpark 01.jpg
With her dog Daisy taking it easy next to her, Chelsea Isoldi paints a skateboard for a friend at her motor home Wednesday in the new fenced lot in front of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission on South Wenatchee Avenue. She says she was the first one to bring her RV to the lot. She has lived in the vehicle in the Wenatchee Valley for two years. "It takes away so much stress," she says of the new living arrangement. "Otherwise I have to move every day. It means everything." She says her motorhome has been vandalized twice recently with people throwing things at it from the street.

WENATCHEE — Noah, 27, lives in an RV in South Wenatchee with his girlfriend. The motorhome sits in a lot not far from the rumble of passing cars and trucks. He hasn’t been there long but it’s the first time in two months that he hasn’t worried about where he’ll park tomorrow.

“We had a police officer tell us one time that as long as we’re moving every day, we should be fine,” Noah said. “We don’t have the money to afford moving this sucker every day.”

Scott Johnson.png (copy)

Scott Johnson

Wenatchee Rescue Mission executive director
220929-newslocal-rvpark 02.jpg
The new RV parking lot is along South Wenatchee Avenue in front of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
220929-newslocal-rvpark 03.jpg
Safe Park opened Tuesday and is an attempt to provide a safe place for people living in their RVs on Wenatchee Valley streets. It was full Wednesday. A second RV lot is planned. 


Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

