A safe place | Park opens for people living in RVs on Wenatchee Valley streets

With her dog Daisy taking it easy next to her, Chelsea Isoldi paints a skateboard for a friend at her motor home Wednesday in the new fenced lot in front of the Wenatchee Rescue Mission on South Wenatchee Avenue. She says she was the first one to bring her RV to the lot. She has lived in the vehicle in the Wenatchee Valley for two years. "It takes away so much stress," she says of the new living arrangement. "Otherwise I have to move every day. It means everything." She says her motorhome has been vandalized twice recently with people throwing things at it from the street.
WENATCHEE — Noah, 27, lives in an RV in South Wenatchee with his girlfriend. The motorhome sits in a lot not far from the rumble of passing cars and trucks. He hasn’t been there long but it’s the first time in two months that he hasn’t worried about where he’ll park tomorrow.
“We had a police officer tell us one time that as long as we’re moving every day, we should be fine,” Noah said. “We don’t have the money to afford moving this sucker every day.”
Noah, who declined to provide his last name, isn’t alone in the lot. There were 14 RVs or motorhomes as of Wednesday afternoon with a 15th on the way. The lot, called Safe Park, is a new project funded by the city of Wenatchee and operated by the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
“All the individuals you see here, they’re all from Wenatchee — they’re not from outside the area,” said Scott Johnson, executive director of the rescue mission, from inside Safe Park. “A lot of them are circumstantial. For instance, people have lost their jobs, others have had issues where .. they lost their homes.”
He estimated that 40% of the lot’s tenants have jobs, but can’t afford rent.
Safe Park provides, as the name indicates, a safe place for unhoused people to park and live out of their RVs. The site includes fencing, portable toilets, a dumpster and will soon have security.
Tenants are expected to be sober and treat each other with respect. Their stays at Safe Park are limited to 120 days because they’re expected to attempt to find permanent housing, though contracts can be renewed if they’ve shown progress.
“I’m not a big person for hand-outs — hand-ups are what we do,” Johnson said. He added, “I really want people just to feel safe and that they can rely on us to get what they need done.”
The lot, which belongs to the city and previously sat empty, is on the 1400 block of South Wenatchee Avenue about 100 yards from the rescue mission and across the street from the Waste Management Transfer Station.
If it’s difficult to picture, that could be because the RV site didn’t exist 10 days ago. Johnson said he was approached recently by Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz about the growing number of people living in RVs along city streets.
“I said I had drawn out a plan for your lot to actually become this a year ago,” Johnson said of Safe Park, recounting a conversation with Kuntz.
What do you need? the mayor asked.
“I said I need the funding to do it and then just stay out of our way,” Johnson said, laughing.
City crews laid new gravel and installed fencing in eight working days, Johnson said. While the lot was under construction, the rescue mission reached out to potential tenants. The first RV arrived earlier this week.
The lot is part of a $1.9 million grant package.
The city, working with East Wenatchee as part of a partnership to address homelessness and housing issues, on Sept. 22 approved a $1.5 million contract with the rescue mission to operate two Safe Park-style RV lots, a low-barrier shelter with 45 individual units and a Wenatchee Valley outreach program.
The city also signed an agreement with The People’s Foundation authorizing two grants worth a combined $405,000 to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at St. Francis House, formerly the Gospel House, at 810 S. Wenatchee Ave.
By Johnson’s count, there are 37 RVs throughout the Wenatchee Valley that one or more people call home, but Safe Park only has room for 15.
“My next major concern is to find a second location for a (Safe Park) for the campers first and foremost in my mind, something that we got to do really as soon as possible,” Kuntz said.
They’ve had little luck so far.
“We’ve been trying to work with some of our other governmental agencies that have property that is not being used,” Kuntz said. “We have not had success or the kind of success that I had hoped.”
Local officials have received numerous complaints about RVs parked along city streets, but in most cases, state Supreme Court precedent bars authorities from towing vehicles used as homes. One exception in Wenatchee is when the vehicle is considered a chronic nuisance. Admittance to Safe Park is voluntary; it’s existence doesn’t give police authority to force RVs to move.
For Noah, Safe Park is a respite from the daily move.
“I think it’s kind of a blessing, to be honest, because moving around all the time and having to move from place to place to place, not really having a safe place to park — we’ve even been attacked,” Noah said. “People throw stuff at us, [say] obscenities; you name it, it’s definitely come our way.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone