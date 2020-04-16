April is Native Plant Appreciation Month, a time to celebrate the beauty, diversity and value of our native plants.
We appreciate wild plants in fields and forests, but many native plants are also valuable in home gardens. In fact, gardening with Pacific Northwest native plants has a very long history.
During every era of exploration, naturalists collected Pacific Northwest plant material for introduction into European gardens. José Moziño may have been the earliest. A botanist aboard the Malaspina Expedition, he brought seeds of Cascade Oregon grape to Spain in 1791. Oregon grape can be found in Spanish gardens to this day.
In 1824, the London Horticultural Society sent Scottish explorer and botanist David Douglas to the Pacific Northwest charged with bringing back plant specimens and seeds for propagation. Douglas eventually gave his name to over 80 species of Pacific Northwest flora and fauna. Seeds of Douglas-fir provided the genesis for some of the tallest and most important timber trees in Europe. Among the many ornamental species he introduced to English gardens was the red-flowering currant. It was so popular that the secretary of the London Horticultural Society declared it alone was worth the entire cost of Douglas’ journey to North America.
At the turn of the 20th century, Carl Purdy, “The Lily Man of Ukiah,” began collecting and studying native bulbs of California and Oregon. He was a well-known educator on native lily ecology and cultivation. He eventually established a nursery company that specialized in California native bulbs. At its peak production, his company collected 500,000 native bulbs per year for export around the world.
Purdy's collection practices were controversial, and he was sometimes accused of depleting native bulbs and flowers. He declared that his techniques were not damaging because he used the same approach as the Native Americans: separating smaller bulbs and replanting them, which would ensure greater growth and volume for future plants. He blamed livestock grazing, invasive grasses and fire exclusion for reduction in native bulb reproduction.
What are the traits of garden-worthy natives? They need to have good form, foliage, flowers and fruit, a good garden temperament, and be easy to cultivate. They should have some ecological benefits, such as wildlife habitat and restoration value.
If you want to garden with native plants, should your garden be “natives only”? The most important considerations in providing ecological benefits are structure, diversity and function. Both native and nonnative species may provide these benefits. Some native species may not be suited to urban sites, where soil and sun may be substantially changed from pre-development conditions.
Many nonnative plant species can provide ecological benefits. Most introduced species are not invasive, but a few bad actors have given the others a bad name.
What about cultivars? Cultivars are not native plants. For a plant to be truly native, it needs to be propagated from seed and be planted in the ecosystem and the geographic region from which it came. However, purity is not necessary in a home landscape. Some cultivars are more appropriate than natives in a home landscape, with desirable characteristics such as smaller size or longer bloom time. They usually fulfill the same ecological function.
If you want to learn more about this topic, I highly recommend the third edition of "Gardening with Native Plants of the Pacific Northwest" by Art Kruckeberg and Linda Chalker-Scott (2019), as well as the Washington Native Plant Society’s excellent website, wnps.org.
Happy Native Plant Appreciation Month!
