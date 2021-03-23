EAST WENATCHEE — It’s as simple as a ball, an elastic string and a headband, but for Kevin Strickland, 52, of Wenatchee, it’s a passion that has helped him become as healthy as he’s ever been.
If not for the equipment, it would look like Strickland is dancing at the Eastmont Community Park as he kicks, punches, bends and twists. At closer look, a small, light-weight ball is responsible for every move.
“It all started out with just trying to hit the ball,” Strickland said of his moves. “It’s so random it’s a little chaotic.”
As he practiced, he noticed he began anticipating where the ball would go when he hit it with his hands, his elbows, head and feet. He made up moves and named the moves. “Stiletto,” “Switch Blade,” “Worm hole,” are just a few.
Strickland has been working with the Reflex Ball for almost a year. He said it was invented years ago as a training tool for boxers. He was a boxer in Yakima 32 years ago in his early 20’s but he said he got started late in the sport and had to get out.
A father of four, he said he has struggled with his health. A heart attack when he was 38 set him back.
With the daily, one-hour workout he maintains with the ball, he is enjoying being fit.
“It’s become a passion for me,” he said. “I meditate with it. I escape — I don’t think about anything else. I’m healthier now than ever.”
With ear buds in his ears, visitors need to be in the line of sight to get his attention. He listens to hard core heavy metal music.
“I love the rhythm,” he said.
He likes the attention he garners from other people at the park. He thinks it is great that he is setting an example of someone doing something good — exercising. As for his own children, he said they love that he is doing it, but will stay on the sidelines and watch for now.