WENATCHEE — Artists finished work on Wenatchee Public Library's new mural Oct. 22 — and they also added a few changes to the original mock-up.
Muralists Heather Dappen and Ellen Smith began painting after community members voted on their favorite of three designs. “I think most people wouldn't notice” the changes, said Smith “it’s subtle in the grand scheme.”
Painting took three weeks on the library's west wall facing a parking lot. The awning on the library presented a challenge, ultimately leading to the omission of a few line elements, said Smith.
When painting started, it became clear that the mural was going to look “busier than we wanted,” she said. Changes were made “for the good of the mural.”
There are big solid shapes, dashes and overlapping shapes, she said. Adding anything more to that would have been visually overwhelming.
The mural was a lot of fun to paint and “we’re happy with how it came out,” she said.
Smith said she hopes community members feel they got what they voted for, even with the changes.
