Dayna Dickson rides her bike while the rest of the Eastmont Cross Country team runs laps around Tedford Park during practice Sept. 20. Dickson, a promising runner, suffered a concussion and its lasting effects have kept her from running. Instead, she helps as the team's manager, motivating them with a positive attitude. "Sometimes she smiles through tears," her coach, Gary Millard says.

EAST WENATCHEE — Dayna Dickson was meeting new teammates trackside from a wheelchair when she was announced captain of her cross country team.

Naming her a team leader last month was an easy decision for her Eastmont High School coach, Gary Millard. “Her inability to compete has little to do with her leadership and her influence,” he said. “In particular, her attitude is so phenomenal.”

Dayna Dickson laughs with her cross country team before practice.
In between yelling lap times to her teammates, Dayna Dickson checks to make sure they are doing OK during practice.


