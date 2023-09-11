WENATCHEE — Thousands of people went to eat and enjoyed live music and performances over the weekend at the 16th annual Fiestas Mexicanas at Triangle Park.
The festival was hosted on Friday and Saturday to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage and commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 16.
There was face painting, mechanical bull riding, and traditional Mexican food, like tacos, enchiladas, tortas, Mexican-style corn, and even pupusas, a traditional dish from El Salvador.
Jaime Ramirez, 35, a physical education and health teacher at Cascade Elementary in East Wenatchee, was there with his wife and 2-year-old daughter. He was also there with his sister and her family.
He called Fiestas Mexicanas a Wenatchee tradition that brings Mexican families from different Mexican states together to stay connected to their heritage.
“Lots of Hispanics are here, not necessarily just Mexicans but also our neighbors from El Salvador and Honduras are here to celebrate our culture, traditions, our food and dances,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez would go to the festival when he was younger and said now the festival is a good opportunity to expose his daughter to Mexican culture.
“Even though she’s two, we bring her so that way she can hear Mexican music, see the food, see the cowboy boots, everything that has to do with our culture,” Ramirez said. “Sometimes it is hard to travel back to Mexico and so this is important so that way as we get older she has an understanding of what our culture is about.”
Ramirez added that these large and free festivals are important because not every family can afford tickets to go to a concert or hire a Mexican band and listen and dance to the music live.
Not every family who goes to Fiestas Mexicanas is Mexican or even Latin American.
Christine Bosa was there with her husband, and two kids ages 7 and 5. They brought their 7-year-old neighbor with them, too.
Bosa said it was the family’s second year attending the festival and her 7-year-old son braved the mechanical bull and rode it.
“We love the activities, the food, the people, the celebrations, we love the horchata,” Bosa said. Horchata is a Latin American drink made out of rice, milk, vanilla and cinnamon.
She said the festival is a great tradition in Wenatchee.
“It’s so family-friendly,” Bosa said. “It’s a good representation of the whole community.”
