Cirilo and Maria Brieca, of Wenatchee, dance to music played by the Puro Primer Nivel band at Fiestas Mexicanas Festival Saturday at Triangle Park.

WENATCHEE — Thousands of people went to eat and enjoyed live music and performances over the weekend at the 16th annual Fiestas Mexicanas at Triangle Park.

Melina Partida, of Wenatchee, purchases a strawberry drink at Susana Jimenez and Monica Jimenez's booth at Fiestas Mexicanas Festival Saturday at Triangle Park.


