A woman's homicide remains unsolved. The family's pain endures

WATERVILLE — Seventeen months ago. That was the last time Edith Rodríguez Chávez saw the inside of her daughter’s bedroom.
She didn’t dare go in.
“It’s that I say that she’s still in there,” Rodríguez said.
Hannia Dalay Paulina Mosqueda Rodríguez, or simply Paulina, was found dead March 17, 2020 in a Wenatchee ravine five months after she went missing. She was 18.
Paulina’s death was ruled a homicide by the Chelan County coroner. There have been no arrests.
On Monday, Rodríguez, accompanied by her longtime partner, José Miramontes, entered for the first time since Paulina's disappearance to allow a photographer to document the room.
Aside from a few small alterations, Paulina’s childhood room in her family's Waterville home has gone untouched.
Rodríguez doesn’t speak English. Her comments were translated by a bilingual Wenatchee World reporter. To whoever killed her daughter, Rodríguez has a question:
“What did she do to you? What harm did she do to you to have deserved the harm done to her?” Rodríguez said through a disposable mask in an interview at her home.
She wants them to know part of her died with Paulina.
“They finished me the day they killed her; they killed me too because there’s no life here with us now,” Rodríguez said.
A daughter gone missing
Paulina went missing the third week of October 2019. What happened in the hours preceding her disappearance is not clear.
Paulina was supposed to take a bus from Seattle to Wenatchee, Rodríguez said. When she didn’t show up at the bus station, Paulina texted Rodríguez that she would catch a ride with a friend.
She still didn’t make it and Rodríguez calls to her only daughter went unanswered.
But then later that day Paulina’s aunt texted Rodríguez saying she’d heard from Paulina and that she was at the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee. Rodríguez asked her to relay a message: come home.
The message went unanswered.
Rodríguez knew something was wrong. The mother and daughter had had their squabbles, but never silence. If they fought, a message from Rodríguez was always replied to with reassurance, like a winky emoji.
Paulina liked to dance and socialize with friends. It wasn’t unheard of for Paulina to leave home for a few days at a time.
“Like all the girls, she would have fun, go out, but she wouldn’t be out for more than a week. She would always come back,” Rodríguez said.
The investigation continues
A criminal investigation can be confusing for anyone. Jurisdictional boundaries, policies and practices aren’t always clear to the unfamiliar, let alone a Spanish-speaking person in an English-speaking country, and Rodríguez has grown frustrated.
“What I want to ask the police is that they do the job they have to do, and I want, well, for justice to be done,” Rodríguez said. “We’re in a pandemic, I understand, but it’s been too long. It’s going to be a year since her death, and they haven’t given us any results.”
Paulina's body was found outside Wenatchee city limits in Chelan County, but she was reported missing in Douglas County. That means the investigation into her death and disappearance is a joint effort by the two counties’ respective sheriff’s offices.
Rodríguez said she tried to report Paulina missing in mid-October but was referred back and forth between the East Wenatchee Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. An adult must be gone for 72 hours before a missing persons report can be filed, she was told.
A missing persons report was filed Oct. 18, first with the Wenatchee Police Department and then later that day with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to Chief Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officials say they haven’t given up.
“It hasn’t gone cold,” Reinfeld said of the case in an interview last week. He declined to divulge substantial details of the case, including the cause of her death, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
There are no suspects, but detectives are continuing to pursue leads, he said.
Authorities have not disclosed when they believe Paulina died but have said her body was badly decomposed, discovered by hikers about a mile from the Horse Lake Trailhead.
Rodríguez said she was told by officials that Paulina was dead for about three months when she was found. She was missing for five. She wonders: What was Paulina doing — or what was done to her — during the first two months of her disappearance?
A few weeks after the disappearance, Rodríguez said someone close to her was contacted by a person who claimed to have Paulina and demanded ransom. Police advised her against paying, she said, noting that it could be an imposter replying to missing person posters hung around town.
Remembering Paulina
Rodríguez resisted entering Paulina's room because she feared it would open wounds too deep to close. Even so, the memory of her daughter is never far away.
An altar in honor of family members who’ve died greets guests near the entrance of her small home. Most prominent is a 3-foot tall photo of Paulina in a pink quinceañera dress.
Paulina was 2 years old when Rodríguez moved her to Waterville from Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. She was the youngest of three after two brothers in their late 20s.
“It’s very difficult for us because she was the youngest,” Rodríguez said.
Paulina was a happy girl who loved music, dancing and cooking. Tortillas were her specialty.
“She really liked making tortillas,” Rodríguez said. “Always make tortillas.”
Paulina worked at a packing shed, like her mother, and never missed work, Rodríguez said. She wanted to be able to afford nice things, like the blue Chevy Camaro that sits under a carport at her mother’s home.
What Rodríguez has left of her are memories.
She scrolls through photos and videos on her phone. In one, Paulina is covered in sand on a California beach. In another she’s dancing in Quincy at what appeared to be a fair. In yet another she's giggling as a dog licks her face.
“It’s things like that, well, I’m never going to forget, never,” Rodríguez said. “I’m never going to forget them.”
Every day Rodríguez relives her life with Paulina.
“It’s that only thing I have left. I don’t know what she did to them,” Rodríguez said, wondering again what Paulina could have done to deserve a death sentence. “I don’t know. I don’t know why they took her from me. I don’t know. I wish they would see what they did to her, that now all her dreams are lost.”
She continued to scroll through photos and videos. Tears disappeared behind her blue mask as they rolled down her cheeks.
World staff writer Oscar Rodriguez contributed to this report.