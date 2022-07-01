An Anglican congregation with about 250 members, many of them young families, has purchased the historic church at the corner of Okanogan Avenue and Peachy Street.
“We are honored to receive this building and continue the stewardship of it, and also the legacy of serving our community,” says Carson Leith, associate pastor of Trinity Church.
Trinity Church was part of another congregation until about 2014, he says. It was non-denominational for the next five years, until 2019 when it joined the Anglican Church’s Diocese of the Rocky Mountains. The Anglican Church has its roots in England and has existed for some 500 years.
“We believe in the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, that Jesus Christ is our Lord, and we take the Bible to be full truth,” Leith says.
In the next few years, with the help of an architect, the congregation hopes to restore some areas of the church, Leith says.
The congregation is looking at opening up the sanctuary balcony, which has been closed off, and creating a more lighted space in the narthex.
“We want to preserve and honor the history of this place,” Leith says.
