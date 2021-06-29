LEAVENWORTH — An air conditioning outage has forced temporary changes Tuesday at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.
All Tuesday afternoon clinic appointments were rescheduled and acute care patients were transferred to new facilities, Cascade said in a Facebook post at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday.
The emergency department will remain open and anyone in need of urgent care should not hesitate to call 911 or visit Cascade, the post said.
Officials aren’t yet certain why the air conditioning malfunctioned.
“We’re still pinpointing the cause,” spokesman Clint Strand said in an interview.
The Leavenworth area was expected to reach a high temperature of 113 degrees this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.