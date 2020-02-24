WENATCHEE — A suspected drug dealer was arrested Saturday while allegedly in possession of 7.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Wenatchee police officers followed Kevin Pina-Gaona, 25, to his home on Walker Street to serve a felony warrant from the state Department of Corrections, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Arresting officers had information from confidential informants and the Columbia River Drug Task Force that Pina-Gaona was dealing large amounts of narcotics, including meth, heroin and cocaine, the affidavit said.
A drug-sniffing dog with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office alerted officers to a narcotics odor on Pina-Gaona’s 2002 GMC Envoy.
Pina-Gaona’s car was seized and towed to the Wenatchee Police Department. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found 7.5 grams of meth, $2,054 in cash and a ledger containing names and transaction amounts inside the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Pina-Gaona was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. He was scheduled to make a preliminary appearance Monday in superior court.