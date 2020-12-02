CHELAN — Lost and alone, Silver faced the elements for 10 cold days. A horseback riding search party found him on a ridgetop near Brownfield Canyon, north of Chelan on Tuesday afternoon.
The 25-year-old white horse ran off on Nov. 21, bumping a young rider off of him before heading into the hills.
April Bagdonas spotted Silver, after over a week of searching. The day after he went missing “it snowed like crazy,” she said.
The snow covered tracks and made it less than ideal to search for a white horse.
Bagdonas helped to organize plane flyovers, a posse of cowboys, 4-wheelers and hikers all to look for Silver. “I just took it upon myself to gather people, airplanes, drones, whatever I could get out there to help find him,” she said. “We searched everywhere for him.”
The horse is not Bagdonas’, but she had taken care of him in prior years. "So, I kinda like the guy,” she said.
Silver could have traveled anywhere throughout that valley, she said. There was just a wide range of places to search.
By Tuesday, “we finally got lucky” and found Silver, she said. Everybody worked together. A group of cowboys and cowgirls from Mansfield had come up to search for him that day, and an airplane was also searching above.
Bagdonas was scoping for Silver on top of a hillside when she found him. “I saw a blurry, fuzzy thing up on the mountain,” she said. “I kept looking and looking … hollering, and then it moved.”
He was just lost and standing there, she said.
Silver lost some weight but overall is doing really good for what he just endured, she said. “It’s really remarkable.”
“So many people had wishes and prayers to find him,” she said. “The community really came together and I’m just so grateful for that.”