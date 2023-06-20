CHELAN — Chelan teenager Greer Bainbridge knows firsthand the long-term pain grief can cause. After her father Kelly died when she was 12, she struggled for years to talk about it.
"I didn't really know a lot about it, and your friends don't," Bainbridge said, "it really isolates you."
That feeling of isolation can mean that those who want help may not know the best place to get it, something Bainbridge wants to fix.
"I realized the best way to go about this would be to share resources," she said. "Because I didn't know any resources when I first lost my dad."
As part of a senior year passion project, Bainbridge, now 18, developed a pamphlet to connects students to resources designed for those grieving a loved one.
At the suggestion of her mother, the pair took part in one of the resources in San Diego last summer. A weekend-long grief camp, Camp Widow Kids connects families with shared experiences.
"Grief camps are a way to connect and find a community," she wrote in the pamphlet advertising the camps. "At grief camp, someone can learn more about themselves and understand they are not alone."
While one in 14 children in the U.S. experience the death of a parent or sibling before the age of 18, according to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model, it can still be a challenge for someone with good intentions to relate to the pain.
"Grief can be confusing for those who have not lost a parent and do not understand what someone is going through," she wrote. "At grief camp, it allows people who have lost a parent to feel reconnected to society and have a sense of normal again."
According to CBEM, grief can disrupt normal childhood development and can lead to challenges in school or personal life if left unaddressed.
For her advocacy, Bainbridge was featured in a spotlight by Rustic Pathways, a student travel brand with a "renowned reputation for creativity, innovation and adventure," that promotes education and philanthropy, according to spokesperson Kayla Anzalone.
"Rustic Pathways celebrates the rising stars who are breaking barriers and leading change. These new faces reflect up-and-comers who embrace the roles of activist, changemaker, leader, and positive force for good," Anzalone said.
For Bainbridge, part of the healing process includes staying connected to her father's interests. A physician's assistant, her dad Kelly was a singer who played guitar. While in school, Bainbridge learned to play french horn and the trumpet.
The 2023 Chelan High School graduate will attend Washington State University this fall and plans to study nursing. She hopes to become a midwife.
Bainbridge said she recommends people in a similar position as her to take it "one day at a time."
