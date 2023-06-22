NCW — The Indian government has agreed to remove a retaliatory tariff that Washington farmers say resulted in drastically reduced apple exports to the country for the past four years.

The news came Thursday afternoon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, D.C., and comes after frequent grumbles from Washington's agricultural community and pleas from the state's congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA)


