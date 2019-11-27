WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will open for the season on Friday.
The resort received nearly a foot of new snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to a Wednesday press release. The resort also has an extensive snow-making operation.
It’s the seventh time in eight years that the resort has been able to open for Thanksgiving weekend, according to the release.
Mission Ridge will be open from Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Chair 1 and the Pika Peak Rope Tow scheduled for operation, according to the release.
The resort plans to discount lift tickets due to the limited opening. They’ll be $45 for ages 25-69; $35 for ages 18-24; $25 for ages 10-17; $5 for ages 9 and under; and $15 for ages 70+, according to the release.
Mission is also providing free skiing for firefighters, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel from opening weekend through the third weekend in December, according to the release.
More information on the resort's opening and conditions can be found on its website.