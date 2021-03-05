WENATCHEE — Health clinics, farmworker advocacy groups, and agricultural employers in North Central Washington are excited to see COVID-19 vaccines finally making it to farmworkers at the end of March.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the next three groups in his vaccine rollout plan at a press conference on Thursday. The first group will include essential workers that work or live in enclosed spaces with a lot of people and cannot stay apart. The tentative start date for this group is March 22.
The governor’s office included workers in grocery stores, public transit, emergency response, food processing and agriculture as examples of groups that qualify.
The announcement comes as an encouraging sign for Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, which represents fruit growers and packers across the state.
“A lot of employers have been asking when they’ll be able to get vaccines for their employees,” he said. “And so knowing that there’s a target date lets people start planning.” He said the date “early enough in the year that we should be able to get a substantial number of workers vaccinated before we get into peak harvest season.”
But a significant number of farmworkers in Washington state come from foreign countries, like Mexico, as H-2A workers. Whether they qualify for the vaccine under the governor’s plan is a question many are asking.
DeVaney said he had not seen the specific guidelines around H-2A workers, but they were encouraging the state to make it available to anyone present in agricultural work.
“The vaccine is not a benefit that should be rationed out based on immigration status,” he said. “It should be around making sure that in conditions where the virus is most likely to spread we’re taking medical precautions to limit the spread and the potential harm.”
But since H-2A workers are agricultural workers that live in congregate settings, they would also qualify for the most part, according to Manuel Navarro, chief operating officer at Columbia Valley Community Health.
CVCH had already been preparing to roll out vaccines for the upcoming season when the governor made his announcement, and now are ready to go when they can, Navarro said.
Every year, CVCH’s mobile teams perform primary care for agricultural workers directly where they live or work, according to Navarro.
The logistical challenge is different from establishing one mass vaccination site at the Town Toyota Center and then having everyone line up in their cars, Navarro said. Farmworkers are hard to reach.
But with established connections to the large agricultural companies in the area — Stemilt, McDougall & Sons, Blue Bird and others — CVCH is prepared to go wherever the farmworkers are.
“We will be using as many resources as possible, including our Connect mobile clinic, to make sure that these patients receive vaccinations as quickly as possible,” CVCH CEO David Olson said in an email.
Navarro also said clinics across North Central Washington — Family Health Centers, Columbia Basin Health Association, Moses Lake Community Health Center — were also getting ready to work on this task when the governor made the announcement.
“It didn’t catch anyone by surprise,” Navarro said.
Confluence Health was also pleased by the governor’s announcement, according to Andrew Canning, a Confluence Health spokesperson.
“It is imperative that our most critical workers living in congregate housing have early and easy access to the vaccine,” Canning said. “This next phase continues with those values, and we are excited there will soon be a pathway for this next group to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The Chelan-Douglas Health District is busy vaccinating teachers, school employees and licensed childcare providers, according to Alma Castillo, Hispanic outreach coordinator for the agency.
Stemilt Growers is also excited by the governor’s decision, according to Brianna Shales, a Stemilt spokesperson.
“Stemilt is encouraged by the expanded vaccine priority coming soon for our essential team members here in central Washington,” Shales said in an email. “We will continue to work closely with the health district on ensuring vaccine availability is communicated to our employees at the right time.”
Edgar Franks, state and political director for Familias Unidas por Justicia, a union representing farmworkers statewide, thinks the governor’s announcement is good news.
But the state Department of Health’s inconsistent enforcement of rules and the lack of protective personal equipment during last year’s harvest season has them a bit skeptical, Franks said.
“We want to help, but we also want to make sure that [the state Department of Health] holds their end of the bargain to protect farmworker lives,” Franks said.