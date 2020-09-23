NCW — All agritourism activities will be allowed in modified Phase 1 counties under Phase 2 guidance, according to an announcement made by the Governor’s office earlier this week.
Activities permitted under Phase 2 guidance include:
• Animal viewing
• Hay/wagon/train rides
• Children’s play equipment/games
• Private firepit/bonfires
“I guess I’m still in shock,” said Jodiek Pratt, owner of River Refuge Ranch in Leavenworth. “I’m overwhelmed with gratefulness and gratitude and overwhelmed with what needs to happen to get people here.”
Pratt is planning to reopen as early as Friday, but still needs to plan and prep before safely opening bookings to the public. Refuge River Ranch reopened at 25% capacity in June, but was soon forced to close again under the initial agritourism guidelines.
The debate over agritourism opening has been a back and forth between businesses and the state. On Aug. 28, the state announced guidelines for Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties but none for the five modified Phase 1 counties, including Chelan and Douglas. After communicating with the Washington Farm Bureau and the Senate ag-related committee, the state issued a press release clarifying that only u-pick and indoor retail would be allowed.
The Farm Bureau did not further assist in the negotiations for the modified Phase 1 revisions, according to director of government relations Tom Davis. The updated guidance comes right at the start of harvest, when farms can experience some of their highest visitor numbers.
Smallwood’s Harvest in Peshastin is also hopeful for a Friday reopening for their cow train and petting zoo. The cow train includes at least six feet of distance between seats, and the petting zoo will be limited to 15 to 20 viewers, according to manager Juan Mendez. Masks will be required and sanitation stations will be available.
Farms can only stay open, though, with the help of their customers.
“Hopefully business picks back up,” Mendez said. “It’s up to the people if they want to follow the rules.”