LEAVENWORTH — An air conditioning outage has forced temporary changes at Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.
All afternoon clinic appointments will be rescheduled and acute care patients are being transferred to new facilities, Cascade said in a Facebook post at 10:25 a.m.
The emergency department will remain open and anyone in need of urgent care should not hesitate to call 911 or visit Cascade, the post said.
Officials aren’t yet certain why the air condition malfunctioned.
“We’re still pinpointing the cause,” said spokesman Clint Strand in an interview.
The Leavenworth area is expected to reach a high temperature of 113 degrees this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.