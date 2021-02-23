WENATCHEE — Police say three burglars broke into a Wenatchee tech repair store and stole several laptops early Sunday morning.
The break-in occurred once at 1:57 a.m. and then again at 2:53 a.m., according to a Facebook post by tech store GeekWerks.
Security camera footage from GeekWerks showed a masked man climbing through a window to enter and exit their shop. GeekWerks listed stolen items to include an iPhone 8, three MacBooks, three Dell laptops, an HP laptop, an iPad and a tablet.
The masked burglars could not be identified on video, said Wenatchee Police Sgt. Nathan Hahn.
Police are still investigating the case and ask if anyone has information regarding the burglary to call Detective Donny Graves at 888-4256.