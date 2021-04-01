WENATCHEE —Chelan County deputies arrested a Kennewick man early this morning after he allegedly broke into a car outside the Circle K on North Wenatchee Avenue and led police on a high-speed chase that ended near the Stevens Pass summit.
RiverCom Dispatch received a 911 call at 3:23 a.m. from a Circle K employee on the 1400 block of North Wenatchee Avenue, said Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. William Allenbaugh, 39, of Kennewick, had broken into the employee’s car, stealing a wallet and Circle K deposit bag, he said.
When confronted by the employee, Allenbaugh said he had a gun and made motions to stab or cut, Reinfeld said. A security camera outside the store caught the entire scene.
Allenbaugh fled in a 2003 Toyota Corolla, but not before the store employee recorded his license plate number, Reinfeld said.
Both the Sheriff’s Office and Wenatchee Police responded to the call. A sheriff’s deputy spotted Allenbaugh’s car on Easy Street at 3:30 a.m., leading to a high-speed pursuit on Highway 2 that covered more than 50 miles.
At one point during the chase, Allenbaugh drove his car over a spike strip deputies put across the road somewhere around Cashmere, but it did not stop him. He continued driving with at least one tire compromised.
Deputies nearing the Stevens Pass summit ended the chase by performing a pit maneuver — a tactic used by law enforcement that involves pushing a moving car sideways in order to stop it, Reinfeld said.
Law enforcement took Allenbaugh into custody shortly after the 4:15 a.m. pit maneuver, he said. He was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including robbery first degree, theft, vehicle prowl, malicious mischief, attempt to elude and assault.
The Wenatchee Police are holding Allenbaugh’s car pending a search warrant.
With about 45 minutes from the start of this incident to finish, it is “a pretty quick resolution to a major crime,” Reinfeld said. “We don’t like major crimes here.”