MOSES LAKE — Three finalists have been selected for the top executive position in Moses Lake.
Those finalists include Allison Williams from Wenatchee, Adam Hammatt, from Whitefish, Montana, and Harold Stewart, from Warrensburg, Missouri.
Williams has been the executive services director for the City of Wenatchee since 2005, serving as the mayor’s chief of staff. The city has a strong mayor form of government. She has been with the city since 1998 when she began there as community planner. Prior to her service at the City of Wenatchee, she was executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association for six years.
Last year, Williams was one of four finalists for the Port of Chelan County’s deputy director post, which eventually went to Jim Kuntz, brother of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz.
Hammatt was most recently city manager for the City of Whitefish, where he served for two and a half years. Prior to that, he was village administrator for the Village of Kimberly, Wisconsin, for five years.
Stewart has been the city manager for the City of Warrensburg, Missouri, since 2015. Prior to that, he was city manager in Knoxville, Iowa, and Ogallala, Nebraska.
The city will host a reception for the community to meet the candidates on Monday. This will provide an opportunity for citizens to meet, ask questions of the candidates and provide feedback to the city council.
Following the reception, the city will host candidate interviews on Tuesday, according to a city press release. The candidates will take part in three interview panels comprised of citizens, business owners, department directors and councilmembers. Following the interviews, the panels will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate with the councilmembers.
After the interviews, the candidate chosen to move forward will undergo a thorough background investigation to make sure that the council has chosen the right person for the position, according to the press release. The city council hopes to have appointed a city manager by early-December with a starting date of early-January.