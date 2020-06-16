LEAVENWORTH — A popular Leavenworth rock climbing area has been purchased by a climbing environment conservation group.
Alphabet Rock and Icehouse Boulders in Icicle Canyon outside Leavenworth were acquired by Access Fund from a private land owner, the group said Tuesday in a news release.
The 11-acre property, which also includes an access path to Givler’s Dome and outlier crags on adjacent Forest Service lands, will soon be transferred to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Former landowner Scot Brower kept much of the property open to the public for the past three decades before selling a portion in 2016, the release said.
“Climbers have been respectful all these years,” Brower said in the release. “My first preference was to keep it open and protected for recreation and conservation.”
He reached out to Access Fund, on the recommendation of Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, about subdividing and purchasing the portion of his property that contains Alphabet Rock and Icehouse Boulders, the release said.
Access Fund secured the property with a two-year option agreement in 2018, which prevented the parcel from being sold on the open market and potentially putting climbing access in jeopardy.
Access Fund will transfer the property to Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest later this year to permanently protect the area as public land, the release said.