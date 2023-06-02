Adventure Park alpine coaster

The Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster offers a scenic rush with views of Tumwater Canyon, Icicle Ridge, the Wenatchee River rapids and the town of Leavenworth at Leavenworth Adventure Park.

 Provided photo/Leavenworth Adventure Park

LEAVENWORTH — On the face of Castle Rock at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon, the three million visitors to the Bavarian village can take in the views with an adrenaline rush on the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster at the Leavenworth Adventure Park, which opened on June 1.

“The Adventure Starts Here” says the sign above the first floor entrance, where guests can purchase tickets to the attractions, merchandise and grab-and-go food, including coffee from The Rock.

Adventure Park climbing wall

The Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall at Leavenworth Adventure Park is 27 feet tall with four lanes. The Bavarian Bungee Bounce Trampoline and Mining Sluice attractions are also nearby. 


Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?