LEAVENWORTH — On the face of Castle Rock at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon, the three million visitors to the Bavarian village can take in the views with an adrenaline rush on the Tumwater Twister Alpine Coaster at the Leavenworth Adventure Park, which opened on June 1.
“The Adventure Starts Here” says the sign above the first floor entrance, where guests can purchase tickets to the attractions, merchandise and grab-and-go food, including coffee from The Rock.
The second floor of the 8,500 square foot building building is the loading zone for Tumwater Twister.
A single coaster ride for an adult is $20, for youth is $17 and for a child (3-6) is $5. The other attractions of the bungee trampoline and climbing wall are $12 per experience. To pan for gemstone rocks in the mining sluice, bags of rough are $8. An Adventure Pack with three rides and activities saves up to 15%.
The 2,700 foot track of the Alpine Coaster has a vertical drop of 234 feet up on the rock face and takes four minutes to ride. Hand breaks on the one- or two-person sleds allow riders to control their speed for slow scenic views or a full speed cruise of up to 27 miles per hour.
“It’s really fun and really scary with terrific views of Wenatchee River and the whole valley. When I wasn’t screaming it was beautiful,” said Diana Thronsen, 75, one of the first riders who came in nice and slow with breaks engaged.
“Bringing joy and fun to kids of all ages in a safe and friendly environment is the mission of our park,” said Dave Moffett, lead developer. The architect of the building and site layout is Todd Smith, and over 20 consultants were included.
“We have worked almost exclusively with local experts to build the park, while taking care of the environment. We look forward to giving back to the community,” Moffett said.
An auction for “First Riders” raised $2,500 for the Cascade High School Associated Student Body. Plans for benevolent days and local discounts are part of giving back to the community, which is “a huge thing with me personally,” said John Sutherland, co-park developer and general manager.
In the Bavarian-styled town of 2,300 permanent residents, The Friends of Leavenworth had organized concerns about noise, lights, traffic, parking shortages, effects on nearby wetlands, and aesthetics. A judge ruled in favor of the developers, who applied for zoning in 2018 and broke ground on September 28, 2021.
Built onto the north side of the building’s wall, the Alpine Ascent Climbing Wall is 27 feet high with four lanes and two routes per lane with green, blue and black handles in reference to the ski hill industry, in which the co-developers have a professional history.
The Bavarian Bungee Bounce will operate 2-4 trampolines. The ride’s weight limit is 200 pounds and the harnesses might be too tight for that. The kid’s waist harnesses don’t allow flips, but adults can jump up to 20 feet in the air and do their best tricks.
Artist Amanda Gibbs was still painting the mural on the water tower for the Mining Sluice on opening day. She also did the rebar and spray concrete with Rusty Gibbs for the climbing wall. Jess Cambell, an elite climber, sculpted the wall which allows for crack climbing too.
The shape of the wall has a secret lion face, in honor of the Adventure Park’s mascot Ludwig the Bavarian lion. The story goes that he took to the Leavenworth hills in hermitage and was raised by the cougars of the Cascades.
“‘Super Lou’s’ generous spirit guided him to construct a park where he could share his fearless passion for play with the people of the region he loves,” said the press release
The third floor of the building is up a flight of 40 stairs or by elevator to a lounge area with 15 tables facing big picture windows that look to the arrival station of the Alpine Coaster for a view of the final three helix circles on stainless-steel tracks with elated faces pulling into the station.
The Leavenworth Adventure Park acquired a beer-license and plans to serve Dru Bru beers and rootbeer floats, hopefully from a beer garden to be installed around the adirondack chairs of the ground level.
