WENATCHEE — A LifeLine Ambulance was destroyed Wednesday after it caught fire on Wenatchee Avenue.
The driver stopped and exited the “cabulance” about 4:56 p.m. near Fifth Street after hearing a pop and then fire quickly spread, said Chief Brian Brett, Chelan County Fire District 1.
The cabulance was engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Wenatchee Avenue was closed in both directions and the van was a total loss, Brett said.
No one was injured and no patients were in the van. Crews left the scene about 30 minutes after arriving.